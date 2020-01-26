Bitcoin SV Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kraken, Indodax and Cobinhood. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Kraken, MBAex, Korbit, Kucoin, IDAX, Koinex, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, FCoin, CoinZest, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinbit, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, OKEx, Bibox, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Indodax, Hotbit, Poloniex, Bitfinex, WazirX, SouthXchange, Bitkub and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

