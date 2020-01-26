Bitcoinus Trading Up 22.5% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $40,511.00 and $17,884.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052807 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073187 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,508.54 or 1.00558927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046925 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,891,922,767 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.