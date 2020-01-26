BitcoinZ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,705.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $542,126.00 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00624309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00116596 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,190,710,215 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

