Bitcore (BTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, QBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $886.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,654.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.01942005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.71 or 0.04120159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00737122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00107144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00630793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,061,481 coins and its circulating supply is 17,560,522 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bit-Z and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

