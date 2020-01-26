Bitcore Price Reaches $0.13 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $2,310.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,060,518 coins and its circulating supply is 17,559,559 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.