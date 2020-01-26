Bitfex (BFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $156.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitfex has a market cap of $470,213.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com.

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.