BitGreen Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $36,150.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022503 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002830 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.99 or 0.02760513 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,179,457 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, STEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

