BitGreen Trading Down 0.3% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $37,237.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.02814838 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009230 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,176,289 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.