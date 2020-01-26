BitRent Price Tops $0.0001 (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 878.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. BitRent has a market cap of $67,000.00 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

