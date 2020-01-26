BitSend Hits One Day Volume of $63.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $111,748.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.01308628 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,986,925 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

