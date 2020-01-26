BitSend Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, BitSend has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $112,920.00 and $31.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01328216 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030584 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000968 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,992,650 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.