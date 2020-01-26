BitStation (BSTN) Achieves Market Cap of $34,375.00

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, BitStation has traded up 127.2% against the dollar. One BitStation token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and HitBTC. BitStation has a market capitalization of $34,375.00 and $72.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitStation Token Profile

BitStation launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co.

Buying and Selling BitStation

BitStation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitStation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

