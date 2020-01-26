BitStation Hits Market Cap of $33,148.00 (BSTN)

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. BitStation has a market capitalization of $33,148.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitStation has traded up 119.1% against the US dollar. One BitStation token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitStation Profile

BitStation launched on March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitStation’s official website is www.bitstation.co.

BitStation Token Trading

BitStation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitStation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitStation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitStation using one of the exchanges listed above.

