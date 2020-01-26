BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $1,180.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004671 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 232,019,221 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

