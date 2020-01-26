Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0009

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $20,906.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01941294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00648986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00750577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00103202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00618586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

