Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $85,832.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

