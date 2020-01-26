Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,951.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $60,951.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00024118 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 115.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,475,103 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

