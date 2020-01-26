BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Hits $22.28 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $379.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00010030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,740,710 coins and its circulating supply is 26,197,744 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

