Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 214,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward purchased 50,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at $63,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,140,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.26% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Friday. 42,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

