BonusCloud Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $848.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.95 or 0.05512853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128002 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002296 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,949,594,905 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.