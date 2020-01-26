BOOM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,265.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $763,926.00 and $28,265.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,889,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,978 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

