Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

In other news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $77.96 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $79.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.