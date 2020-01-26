BOScoin (BOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.28 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00056383 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,212,197,075 coins and its circulating supply is 864,776,855 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.