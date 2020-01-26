BOScoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $2.42 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,213,061,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,160,705 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

