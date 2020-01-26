botXcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $200,841.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $200,841.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

