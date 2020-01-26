Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,722.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $234,722.00 and approximately $152.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.03210137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00124788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

