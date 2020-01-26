Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

