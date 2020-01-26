Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 394,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 643,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 196,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 103,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.