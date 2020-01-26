Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,918 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

