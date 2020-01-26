Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 2,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

