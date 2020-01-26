Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

