Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

