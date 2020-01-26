Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

