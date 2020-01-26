Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 643,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 196,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 103,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 237,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

