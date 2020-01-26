BriaCoin (BRIA) Trading 31% Higher This Week

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,737.00 and $20.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

