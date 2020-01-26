Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $28.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.49 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $96.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.09 million to $98.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.93 million, with estimates ranging from $121.67 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

