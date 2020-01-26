Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MNRL traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 779,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,584. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

