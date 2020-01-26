Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 36.0% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 15.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

