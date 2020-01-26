Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Up 57.7% in January

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 291,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,699. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $268,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

