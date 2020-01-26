Brightworth Acquires 765 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 89,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

