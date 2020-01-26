Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 13,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX remained flat at $$21.05 on Friday. 2,447,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,091. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

