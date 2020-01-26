Brokerages Anticipate Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Chaparral Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($5.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP opened at $1.19 on Friday. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

