Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

