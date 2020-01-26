Brokerages Expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.40 million and the highest is $418.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $315.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239,819 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Alkermes by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alkermes by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 139,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

