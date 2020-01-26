Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $13.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

