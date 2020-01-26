Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $898.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.40 million to $906.90 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $873.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

