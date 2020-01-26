Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Guardant Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $279,519.36. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,658 shares of company stock valued at $16,040,526. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,498. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $38.71 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

