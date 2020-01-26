Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report $482.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.20 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

OUT stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

