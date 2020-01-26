Brokerages Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $4.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.51 million. Sol Gel Technologies reported sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,522.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%.

Several research firms have commented on SLGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.19. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

