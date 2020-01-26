Brokerages Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 246 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Systemax stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. Systemax has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,371 shares of company stock worth $1,159,275 in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 124.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

